Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $58.22 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

