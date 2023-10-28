iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. 498,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,542. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

