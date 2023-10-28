iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. 3,858,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

