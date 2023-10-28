iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

