iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

