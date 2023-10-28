iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.