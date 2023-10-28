iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

