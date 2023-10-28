iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

