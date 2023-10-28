iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

