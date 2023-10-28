iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 18.54% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $75,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RING traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,347. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

