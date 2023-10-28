iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF makes up about 1.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 7.00% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $107,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS PICK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,398 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

