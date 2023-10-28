iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 468,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 207,290 shares.The stock last traded at $86.42 and had previously closed at $86.57.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.