iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $203.24 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

