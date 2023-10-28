iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $163.20

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.20 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 44717978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 100,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

