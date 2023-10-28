iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

