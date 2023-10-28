iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $444.33 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $309.48 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

