iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

