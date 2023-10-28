iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,518 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,743,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,515,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.