iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 1,947,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

