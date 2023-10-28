iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

