iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

