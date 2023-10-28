iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,677,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GOVT stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

