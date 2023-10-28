Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 42.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 6.43% of Jabil worth $908,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,340,778. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

