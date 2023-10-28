Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.83

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 284413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jamf by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

