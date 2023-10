Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Jardine Strategic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

