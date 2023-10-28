Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 28,705 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Herc worth $62,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Down 1.1 %

HRI stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

