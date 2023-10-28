Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 520,982 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,846,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 520,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Ladder Capital worth $63,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.