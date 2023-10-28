Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,716 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Paycom Software worth $100,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $240.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.18 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.