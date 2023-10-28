Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,716 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Paycom Software worth $100,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $240.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.18 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.