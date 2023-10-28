Jennison Associates LLC Buys 362,282 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.51% of Kirby worth $116,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $596,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,264 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

