Jennison Associates LLC Buys 60,026 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 874,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $75,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.3 %

Brunswick stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

