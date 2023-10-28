Jennison Associates LLC Buys 90,017 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,017 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $83,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.