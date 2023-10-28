Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $103,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

