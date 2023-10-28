Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,531 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $98,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.21. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.82 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

