Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $66,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNMD

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.