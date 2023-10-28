Jennison Associates LLC Has $114.26 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,498 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $114,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

MET stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

