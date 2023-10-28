Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.98 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $92,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

