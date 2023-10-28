Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $95,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $336.26 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $364.91. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

