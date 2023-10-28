Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Aptiv worth $101,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $86.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.