Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 143,298 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,298 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Exelon worth $89,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.43 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

