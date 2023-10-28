Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 219,827 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,827 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $110,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

