Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 281,953 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,953 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $73,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

