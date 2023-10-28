Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $87,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.