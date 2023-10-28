Jennison Associates LLC Sells 18,805 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $77,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LFUS stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $193.42 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

