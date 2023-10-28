Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,832,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $41,339,180,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

