Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,178,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401,475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $82,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 231.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,487,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

