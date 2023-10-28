Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $70,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $93,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.38 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

