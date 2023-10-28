JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.84

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 174436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

