JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $300.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.39. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

