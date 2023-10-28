Joseph Monahan Sells 6,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $4.42 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

