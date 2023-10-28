JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY opened at $43.15 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

